CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 21,039,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,470,426. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

