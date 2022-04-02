$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.09. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 583,601 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 361,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.61. 637,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

