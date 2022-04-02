Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.43. 1,529,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,345. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

