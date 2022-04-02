Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will announce $54.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.84 million, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIMO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MIMO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 103,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,852. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

