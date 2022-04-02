Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,516,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.