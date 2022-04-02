nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.96.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of nCino by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 51.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 145.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $417,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

