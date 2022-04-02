Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The firm has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.