Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will post $24.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.62 billion to $24.72 billion. Target posted sales of $24.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $109.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.59. Target has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

