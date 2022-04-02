Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.67 Million

Analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) to report $183.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $744.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYXT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,483. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

