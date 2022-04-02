$567.45 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will report $567.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.15 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $597.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 232,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,330. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

