Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,073,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,651,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

