Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to report $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.47.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $20.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $242.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $335,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

