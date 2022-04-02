Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 241,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $13,497,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

