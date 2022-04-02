Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 241,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,595. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

