Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 426,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.