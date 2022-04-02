Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gentex by 51.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 203,560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 139.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 271.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $29.38. 998,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,592. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.