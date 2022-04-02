Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.