Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,253. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

