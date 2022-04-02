BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.00.
NASDAQ BNTX traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.78. 2,417,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
