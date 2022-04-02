BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.78. 2,417,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 38.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

