ZeroSwap Price Tops $0.15 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $552,518.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

