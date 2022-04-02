Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.24.

TELL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 75,109,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

