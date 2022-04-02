Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $13.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.55. 1,120,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Angi has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

