Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Target Price at $6.01

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. 4,077,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.69. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.