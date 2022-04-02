The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $101.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,061,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. 7,051,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,709. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.