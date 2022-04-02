The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $101.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.24.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TTD stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. 7,051,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,709. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.