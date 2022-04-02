Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,372 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

