Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

