RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Benchmark

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCMT traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.67.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

