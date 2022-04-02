Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.57) to GBX 323 ($4.23) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

Shares of DLG stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 275.50 ($3.61). The company had a trading volume of 3,954,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,128.90).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

