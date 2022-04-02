BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.34) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.55).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

