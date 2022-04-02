Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Apr 2nd, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of GSF stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.47). 814,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,142. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.15. The stock has a market cap of £386.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Further Reading

