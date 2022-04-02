Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of GSF stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.47). 814,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,142. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.15. The stock has a market cap of £386.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

