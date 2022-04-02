Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 922,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,785. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

