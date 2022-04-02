Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CWCO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 188,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,821. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.
Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.