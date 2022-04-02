Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CWCO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 188,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,821. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

