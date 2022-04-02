Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 2,039,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

