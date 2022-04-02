Constellation Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.98 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Constellation has a market cap of $228.56 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

