XSGD Price Tops $0.73 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001591 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $167.67 million and $1.64 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.54 or 0.07538041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.02 or 1.00096394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046314 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 234,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 228,774,471 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

