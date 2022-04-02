Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.89.

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. 1,406,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,153. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.