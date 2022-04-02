USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:USAK traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in USA Truck by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in USA Truck by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

