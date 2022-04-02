USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
NASDAQ:USAK traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in USA Truck by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in USA Truck by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
About USA Truck (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
