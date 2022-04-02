Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,480 ($19.39) target price on the stock.

CBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.17) to GBX 1,370 ($17.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.81).

Shares of CBG stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,209 ($15.84). 255,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,759. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 999 ($13.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.29) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($52,097.67). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,444 shares of company stock worth $4,021,790.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

