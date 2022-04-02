Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 15,009,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

