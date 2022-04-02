Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flex is benefiting from strength across the Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments, along with a solid end-market focus on the back of emerging opportunities. Moreover, the company rides on solid “Sketch-to-Scale” approach and growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio. Despite the ongoing supply-chain woes, Flex raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2022. It expects revenues between $25.4 billion and $25.8 billion. Demand remains healthy across automotive and industrial verticals. Flex thrives on low-cost manufacturing which is improving its competitiveness. Acquisitions have been Flex’s most favored mode for expanding manufacturing footprint as well as penetrating new end-markets, thereby positively impacting its performance. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 4,711,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

