Barclays Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $53.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $47.46. 4,592,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,372. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

