Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.89.

BLND stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 9,821,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,850. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

