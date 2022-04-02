Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $90.04. 2,124,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,672. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.