Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 230.89 ($3.02).

LON:VMUK traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 174.05 ($2.28). The stock had a trading volume of 921,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,698. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.74. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,199.37).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

