McDonald Partners LLC Sells 73,849 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,849 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.20. 9,757,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.