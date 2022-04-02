Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.93.

LI traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,828,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Li Auto by 118.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after buying an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 536.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

