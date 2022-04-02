Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $145.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.47.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.02. 1,894,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.