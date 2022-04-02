The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBTX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SBTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 1,657,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.