Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,398. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $444.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.