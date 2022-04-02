Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.53.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $119.07. 1,819,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,695. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

